Norges Bank Acquires New Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 579,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,655,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.09% of Tetra Tech at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTEK. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 305.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.60.

TTEK stock opened at $217.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.29 and a 12-month high of $221.40.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

