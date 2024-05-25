Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jackson Financial stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $81.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.02.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

JXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.67 per share, for a total transaction of $194,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,206.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jackson Financial news, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 3,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.67 per share, with a total value of $194,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,206.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

