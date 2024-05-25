25,861 Shares in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 17.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAGE. Bank of America lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 552.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 139.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

