Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,088 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTDR. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1,500.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 71,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 66,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 92,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,924 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 304,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,510,000 after buying an additional 28,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MTDR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.41 and a 200-day moving average of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 3.33. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

