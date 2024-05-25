Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Bode LLC raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 73,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 57,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 112.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 10.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 8.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $26.62 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $568.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.69%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also

