Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) CAO Sells $60,812.00 in Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $60,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,564.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $26.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 81.75 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $28.99.
Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $292.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SIX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.
View Our Latest Report on Six Flags Entertainment
About Six Flags Entertainment
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.
