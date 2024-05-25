Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) CAO Sells $60,812.00 in Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $60,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,564.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $26.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 81.75 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $28.99.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $292.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,761,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,984 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,287,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,734 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,833 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,468,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,536,000 after buying an additional 668,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 26,744.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 584,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after buying an additional 582,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SIX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

