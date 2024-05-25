Norges Bank Makes New $118.25 Million Investment in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 797,753 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,251,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.90% of Owens Corning as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,405.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.07.

Owens Corning Stock Up 2.7 %

OC opened at $181.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.76. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $181.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

