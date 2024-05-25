Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Down 0.8%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.58 and last traded at $15.60. Approximately 2,783,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 12,178,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ET. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 116.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,033,541,000 after buying an additional 9,341,798 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,427 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097,074 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $322,097,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.