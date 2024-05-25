SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Down 4.1%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.86. 14,644,568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 48,341,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOUN. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SOUN

SoundHound AI Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 8.84.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The company’s revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

In related news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 530,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SoundHound AI news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 530,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 31,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $192,523.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,012.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,515 shares of company stock worth $2,164,925. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.