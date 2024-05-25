1,361,863 Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,361,863 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,694,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the third quarter worth approximately $96,934,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 31.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,153,000 after acquiring an additional 621,962 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Amdocs by 333.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 449,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,003,000 after purchasing an additional 346,071 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth about $28,059,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Amdocs by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 796,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,319,000 after buying an additional 224,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.83.

Amdocs Stock Down 1.3 %

DOX opened at $79.91 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day moving average is $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

