2,385,288 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,385,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,316,000. Norges Bank owned 0.97% of US Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in US Foods by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,220,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569,002 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in US Foods in the third quarter valued at $53,581,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in US Foods by 273.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,007,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,994,000 after acquiring an additional 737,381 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $18,555,000. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,494,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In other US Foods news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $2,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on USFD. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

US Foods Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $53.34 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.66 and a 12-month high of $55.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.52.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

