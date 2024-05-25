Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Down 2.9%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $160.52 and last traded at $160.75. 36,682,851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 67,677,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.26.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.25 and a 200-day moving average of $157.70. The company has a market capitalization of $268.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,650 shares of company stock worth $31,761,199 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,169,000 after acquiring an additional 86,571 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.2% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.