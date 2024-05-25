Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $215.21 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The company has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18,786.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 106,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,748,000 after buying an additional 106,144 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 215,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,947,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,890,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.