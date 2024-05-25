Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.63

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.63 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 254 ($3.23), with a volume of 2990483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 266 ($3.38).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 286 ($3.63) to GBX 300 ($3.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 344 ($4.37) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Spire Healthcare Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Spire Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,642.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 245.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 235.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Spire Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Spire Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

