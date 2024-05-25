Insider Buying: Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Director Acquires 1,374 Shares of Stock

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) Director Sushil Amathalal Patel acquired 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.63 per share, for a total transaction of $48,955.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,955.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Plumas Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Plumas Bancorp stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.41. Plumas Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $209.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.14). Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 33.12%. The company had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Plumas Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Plumas Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 7,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Plumas Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

