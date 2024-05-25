Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Gap Down to $34.36

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.36, but opened at $32.99. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $33.25, with a volume of 865 shares trading hands.

Associated Capital Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $726.32 million, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.57.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Associated Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.63%.

Institutional Trading of Associated Capital Group

About Associated Capital Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $557,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.