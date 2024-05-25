Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Gap Down to $34.36

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.36, but opened at $32.99. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $33.25, with a volume of 865 shares trading hands.
Associated Capital Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $726.32 million, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.57.
Associated Capital Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.63%.
Institutional Trading of Associated Capital Group
About Associated Capital Group
Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
