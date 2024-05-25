Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 327% from the previous session’s volume of 583 shares.The stock last traded at $78.22 and had previously closed at $81.21.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.41.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $640.29 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Formula Systems (1985)’s payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 808,061 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,581,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 5.27% of Formula Systems (1985) as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

