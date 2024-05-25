Insider Selling: Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Insider Sells $57,123.40 in Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $57,123.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,495.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Two Harbors Investment Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $12.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $14.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average is $13.12.
Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.32%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TWO
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 21,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 39,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.
About Two Harbors Investment
Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Two Harbors Investment
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.