Insider Selling: Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Insider Sells $57,123.40 in Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $57,123.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,495.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $12.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $14.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average is $13.12.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.32%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWO. Jonestrading began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Two Harbors Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 21,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 39,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

