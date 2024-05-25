Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 146,329 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 69,170 shares.The stock last traded at $56.85 and had previously closed at $57.16.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $790.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.89.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Value Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 69.8% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 722,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,315,000 after buying an additional 43,270 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 661,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,646,000 after buying an additional 101,945 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

