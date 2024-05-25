Insider Selling: Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYDGet Free Report) insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.10 ($0.73), for a total transaction of A$55,000.00 ($36,666.67).

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Ryder Capital’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, March 3rd. Ryder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 350.00%.

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

