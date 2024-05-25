Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Up 3.3% on Strong Earnings

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $36.02 and last traded at $35.52. Approximately 137,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 184,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.40.

The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $300.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.38 million.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCVL shares. Williams Trading raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $80,078.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,640.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $80,078.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,640.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 5,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $191,961.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,829.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth $5,816,000. Soviero Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 244.3% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 241,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 171,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 49.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 265,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 87,415 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 83,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 295,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 53,702 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.05.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

