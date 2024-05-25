Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Down 6.7%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.18. Approximately 28,728 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 749,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZNTL shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $42,352.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 373,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 352.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

