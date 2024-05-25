Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $51,077.40 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.75. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $4,446,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after buying an additional 116,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after buying an additional 25,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

