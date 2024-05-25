89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Price Down 6.6%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.34 and last traded at $8.34. Approximately 153,877 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,107,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 89bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Get 89bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on 89bio

89bio Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a current ratio of 15.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $800.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.15.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at 89bio

In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,722,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,431,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,824,814.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,925.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $20,722,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,431,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,824,814.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 89bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in 89bio by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,906,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 218.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 624,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 428,297 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 193.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 322,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 18.2% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter.

89bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.