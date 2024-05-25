Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.10 and last traded at $26.14. 588,426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,658,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WOLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair lowered Wolfspeed from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $36.29.

The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.31.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 27.37% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.49 million. Analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

