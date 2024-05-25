Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) CFO Sells $49,605.66 in Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 9,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $49,605.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,869.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLL opened at $4.95 on Friday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $171.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.03 million during the quarter. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Full House Resorts from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Full House Resorts in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full House Resorts

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLL. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Full House Resorts by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Full House Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in Full House Resorts by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 39,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

Further Reading

