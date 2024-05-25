Insider Buying: Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Director Purchases $49,623.00 in Stock

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) Director Melvina Wong-Zaza purchased 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,623.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,863.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kearny Financial Stock Performance

Shares of KRNY stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $365.37 million, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kearny Financial had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $38.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.80 million.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kearny Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNY. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kearny Financial by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Kearny Financial by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Kearny Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kearny Financial by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 68,257 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 23,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 52,965 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

