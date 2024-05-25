Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 95.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,971 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $123.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.68. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

