Fruits (FRTS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $57,010.86

Fruits (FRTS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Fruits has traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar. Fruits has a total market capitalization of $438,910.27 and $57,010.86 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fruits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fruits Coin Profile

Fruits’ genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

