ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $39.21

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.21 and last traded at $39.27, with a volume of 65278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded ODP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Get ODP alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ODP

ODP Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.59). ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ODP declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 48.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ODP news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODP. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in ODP by 13.8% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 337,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 3.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ODP during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ODP during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.