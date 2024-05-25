Ponke (PONKE) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $200.11 Million

Ponke (PONKE) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 25th. One Ponke token can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ponke has traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ponke has a market cap of $200.11 million and approximately $28.31 million worth of Ponke was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ponke

Ponke launched on December 22nd, 2023. Ponke’s total supply is 555,548,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,863,331 tokens. The official website for Ponke is www.ponke.xyz. Ponke’s official Twitter account is @ponkesol.

Ponke Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,548,158 with 429,777,374 in circulation. The last known price of Ponke is 0.42768042 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $23,183,069.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ponke directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ponke should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ponke using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

