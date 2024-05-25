BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.85

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.85 and last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 248280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 1.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.23%.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,564,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 367.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 22,065 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,793,000. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
–
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- What is a Dividend King?
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.