BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.85

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.85 and last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 248280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,061,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $16,742,848.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,333,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,744,208. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,564,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 367.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 22,065 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,793,000. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

