Brown Advisory Inc. Has $974,000 Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 290.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in EPAM Systems by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $317.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.65.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE EPAM opened at $180.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.44 and a 12 month high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

