First Digital USD Price Reaches $1.00 (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. During the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One First Digital USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001445 BTC on exchanges. First Digital USD has a total market cap of $3.14 billion and $5.48 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD’s launch date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 3,139,760,553 tokens. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 3,139,760,552.79. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99950284 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 303 active market(s) with $6,584,037,321.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

