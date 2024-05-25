Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 471 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 510.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.74.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $178,190.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $178,190.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,688 shares of company stock worth $14,300,967. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MGM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

