Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.20, reports. The firm had revenue of C$13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.38 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 2.2 %

TD opened at C$77.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$136.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$73.98 and a 52-week high of C$87.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$79.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$81.20.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$84.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.42.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

