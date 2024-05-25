Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OGE opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.33. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $37.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.72.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.37 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 84.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

