Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Up 2.7 %

Odyssey Marine Exploration stock opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $5.07.

Get Odyssey Marine Exploration alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 278,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 836,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 235,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourWorld Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC now owns 2,802,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,030,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.