Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NEXN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.
Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.75 million. Nexxen International had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nexxen International will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.
Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
