NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Citigroup

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTAP. UBS Group increased their price target on NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Argus upgraded NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.73.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $115.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $116.01.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,068,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,068,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 15,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $1,540,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,877,807.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,505 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $683,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in NetApp by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,230 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in NetApp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 59,661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,141,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $731,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

