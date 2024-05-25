Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PI. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Impinj from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.10.

Impinj stock opened at $166.30 on Tuesday. Impinj has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $175.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 9.42.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 60.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Impinj will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total transaction of $118,228.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,991.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Impinj news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $106,664.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,340.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total value of $118,228.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,991.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,509 shares of company stock worth $12,503,735 in the last 90 days. 51.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,290,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth about $68,211,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 249.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 795,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,802,000 after acquiring an additional 568,301 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,022,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,260,000 after acquiring an additional 292,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,747,000.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

