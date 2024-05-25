Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,103 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.20% of Builders FirstSource worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLDR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 80.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,516,000 after acquiring an additional 874,268 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,464,000 after acquiring an additional 578,961 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 30,560.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 558,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,506,000 after acquiring an additional 556,501 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 678.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 493,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,382,000 after acquiring an additional 429,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,790,000 after acquiring an additional 264,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $171.20 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.24 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.30.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Builders FirstSource

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.