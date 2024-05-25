Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NEXN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ NEXN opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50. Nexxen International has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $7.76.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). Nexxen International had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nexxen International will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

