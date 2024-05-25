OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.60.

OneWater Marine Price Performance

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $26.75.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $488.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in OneWater Marine by 319.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

