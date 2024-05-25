B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD)

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on LifeMD from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on LifeMD from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LifeMD presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of LFMD opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21. LifeMD has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $12.88.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that LifeMD will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in LifeMD by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 688,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 132,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LifeMD by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after acquiring an additional 128,701 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in LifeMD in the 4th quarter valued at about $815,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in LifeMD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 84,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

