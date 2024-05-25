Microsoft’s (MSFT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $500.00 target price on the software giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $454.70.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Up 0.7 %

Microsoft stock opened at $430.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.66. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $309.45 and a 1-year high of $433.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 467,124 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Microsoft by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 288,162 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,987,000 after purchasing an additional 19,355 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,377 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 14,974 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.