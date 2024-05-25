Hookipa Pharma’s (HOOK) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOKFree Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Hookipa Pharma Trading Down 23.1 %

HOOK stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71. Hookipa Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.44.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.24. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 88.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOKFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

