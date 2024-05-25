Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MRUS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.04. Merus has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $61.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The business had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Merus will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Merus by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,996,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,084,000 after acquiring an additional 945,871 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter worth $669,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Merus during the third quarter worth $2,358,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Merus by 106.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 167,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 86,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Merus by 43.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

