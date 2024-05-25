Acala Token Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 25th. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $97.59 million and $8.73 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009213 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011580 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001408 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,411.66 or 0.99993591 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011454 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.67 or 0.00109011 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

ACA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.1021746 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $8,285,141.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

