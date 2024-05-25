Barclays Boosts Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Price Target to $4.70

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $4.30 to $4.70 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GRAB. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.30 price target on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Grab in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.07.

Get Grab alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GRAB

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27. Grab has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $3.92.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Grab had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Grab will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 152,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57,112 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 202,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 96,721 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Grab by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,450,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,294,000 after buying an additional 86,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

About Grab

(Get Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.